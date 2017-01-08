Now, Khattar government to engage colleges to keep spotlight on Saraswati river

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Already bringing the issue of Saraswati river on the centre stage, Haryana’s BJP government has now decided to engage college students by holding competitions and other events across colleges. Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said on Friday that these competitions will include painting contests on the theme of Saraswati as a goddess, as knowledge, as technology and as a river. Also, there would be poetry competitions on Saraswati and essay writing competitions on various aspects like heritage, scientific and archaeological, geological and indeological aspects related to the river.

Sharma said that the indological aspects of Saraswati include Saraswati in epics and culture and Saraswati as mother or Bharti.

The events would be part of the National Saraswati Mahotsav-2017 scheduled from January 28 to February 1 in all government and government-aided colleges of the state.

The Khattar government in Haryana had started digging a three-km stretch near Mugalwali village in Yamunanagar district on April 21, 2015, as part of its great Saraswati hunt. Supporters of the project believe that the river used to flow above ground around 5,000 years ago but disappeared because of earthquakes.

In October 2015, an expert committee constituted by the central government had claimed that the Saraswati river, which was considered mythical, did exist. Then, the Haryana government had stated that this was a validation of the work that was being done in the state for revival of the river.

However, opposition leaders have been blaming the BJP government for raising the “emotional issues” to divert attention of the people from its “failures” on other fronts.

Meanwhile, the principals of all government and government-aided colleges have been asked to organize the competitions at college level over Saraswati issue.

Sharma, who is also a senior BJP leader, said that participating students would be able to write in Hindi, English or any other language in these competitions and they may also take help of any kind of book or literature available in the college, market or websites.

Apart from this, the participants can also refer the website of Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) at http://www.hshdb.in for various materials, he added. The education minister said that cash prizes of up to Rs 21,000 would be awarded to the students for the best entries as decided by a panel constituted by the HSHDB.

