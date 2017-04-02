Now, get your MU degree verified online

Students of the University of Mumbai and its alumni can now get their documents, such as marksheets and degrees, verified at the click of a button. The process usually took three to four months. After a successful pilot run of its digital locker facility and document verification system, the varsity launched the system Saturday.

A link to the system is now on the university website. Students can log in using a user id and password. Documents can be verified within 20 days. Employers, passport offices and embassies too, can check the veracity of the documents. A verified document will then be added to the student’s digital locker. The system will also help the varsity detect cases of fake documents.

