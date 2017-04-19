Notice at IIT hostel: Wear decent clothes

In Picture, IIT Delhi In Picture, IIT Delhi

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi had to pull down a notice asking girls in one of its hostels to wear “full covered decent western or Indian dresses” on its annual House Day, after students brought it to the attention of the administration. While the IIT-Delhi Director said the notice had been put up by the warden on her own, the warden claimed the notice was a “prank” played by students.

The notice, dated April 16, was put up at Himadri hostel with regard to the House Day, where boarders are allowed to bring guests for an hour. “Attention residents… The House Day is on April 20, 2017. The invitation cards for guests will be given at the caretaker office during office hours. Further, all the residents are requested to wear a full covered decent western or Indian dresses on House Day (sic),” the notice read.

When contacted, IIT Director V Ramagopal Rao said, “It was brought to my notice in the afternoon by students and we immediately got it withdrawn. The warden had it put up due to some over enthusiasm. When I got to know, I asked her to withdraw it, so it no longer stands. It was the warden’s personal view. I’m in South Korea; I will enquire about the incident when I get back.”

But the warden, Sreedevi Upadhyayula, said it was a prank. “I am investigating the matter, I was out of town. Such pranks keep coming up. My signature on the notice is not a big deal. They (students) can easily make it. You can come to the hostel and see girls running around in short clothes. There has never been any restriction,” she said. Condemning the notice, activist group Pinjra Tod said, “Why do our administrations have this anxiety and desperate need to police what women wear?”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now