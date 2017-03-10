Not possible to include Urdu in NEET 2017, Centre to Supreme Court

Supreme Court at New Delhi Supreme Court at New Delhi

The Central government on Friday has told the Supreme Court that it is not possible to include Urdu in NEET 2017. The government may consider it as a medium to write exams from next year. The apex court on March 3 has sought responses from the Centre and Medical Council of India (MCI) to add Urdu as a language in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET). A plea was filed by the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) in this regard.

The apex court had also issued notices to Dental Council of India (DCI) and the exam conducting body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

As per the official notification, the exam will be held in 10 languages — Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya and Kannad. The exam is scheduled to held on May 7.

