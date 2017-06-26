Not interested in STEM? Try these unusual courses

Although science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) courses are still among the most popular, students are slowly trickling towards other subjects on the look out for something different. Although science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) courses are still among the most popular, students are slowly trickling towards other subjects on the look out for something different.

Jobs have an ever-changing nature, especially so in the digital era, and educational institutions have steadily been catching up to inculcate these changes within some courses. Although science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) courses are still among the most popular, students are slowly trickling towards other subjects on the look out for something different.

Here are some unusual courses that you can pursue:

Financial Technology:

These programmes have built in the technology component within a conventional subject area that typically did not involve the use of technology earlier. These programmes have built in the technology component within a conventional subject area that typically did not involve the use of technology earlier.

Traditional coursework in finance has been combined with teaching computer programs and technology in order to enable smooth banking and financial services. Another example would be “Cyber Forensics”. These programs cover courses in digital forensics, cyber-crime, network forensics and Psychology.

These programmes have built in the technology component within a conventional subject area that typically did not involve the use of technology earlier. This is a route that many educational institutions are presently treading on and this has inadvertently become a necessity. Read | Study abroad: Check out these five unique courses, click here

Botany:

Botany has expanded its wings and has branched out to specialisations such as Greenhouse Operations, Herbalism, Viticulture and even Turf-grass Science. Botany has expanded its wings and has branched out to specialisations such as Greenhouse Operations, Herbalism, Viticulture and even Turf-grass Science.

While the entire world is turning towards industrialisation and technology, botany is a subject that brings us back to our roots. Botany has expanded its wings and has branched out to specialisations such as Greenhouse Operations, Herbalism, Viticulture and even Turf-grass Science. Apart from these, there are other courses that focus on nature and its related facets such as Marine Biology, Caribbean studies, Zoology and Wildlife Policy.

Arts and humanities:

Right from Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, languages, Anthropology, Human Resources, and Journalism, the Humanities and Arts stream is the widest of all streams. Right from Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, languages, Anthropology, Human Resources, and Journalism, the Humanities and Arts stream is the widest of all streams.

Our social conditioning and peer influence often make us undermine the value of this fantastic stream and many students end up capping their creative potential. Right from Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, languages, Anthropology, Human Resources, and Journalism, the Humanities and Arts stream is the widest of all streams. If students are passionate about these subjects, then instead of jumping on the engineering bandwagon, they need to seriously consider taking up the above stream. Read | Know interesting lesser-known courses offered by Indian universities, click here

Online courses:

Students can attend the classes online and submit assignments, ask questions over the internet and even get a certificate at the end of the course. Students can attend the classes online and submit assignments, ask questions over the internet and even get a certificate at the end of the course.

Digital revolution brings with it some interesting courses from reputable universities and colleges. Students can attend the classes online and submit assignments, ask questions over the internet and even get a certificate at the end of the course. Over a period of time, this has also become a popular choice for working professionals and many of them are taking up these online courses post work hours or on the weekends.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd