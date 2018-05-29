North Orissa University, Odisha final, second year result declared at orissaresults.nic.in

NOU Odisha +3 results 2018: Out of a total of 11,288 students who had appeared for the exams, 76.59 percent have passed. Out of a total of 11,288 students who had appeared for the exams, 76.59 percent have passed.

NOU Odisha +3 results 2018: The results of +3 final year and +3 second year (back and special) exams have been released by the North Orissa University (NOU), Baripada. All those who had appeared for these exams can check their scores at the official website — orissaresults.nic.in. Out of a total of 11,288 students who had appeared for the degree exam in arts, science and commerce streams, 76.59 percent have passed. The best graduate title has been given to Manas Ranjan Barik of Betnoti College. +2 exam result have also been declared. The highest pass percentage has been recorded by Nayagarh district with 92.23 per cent. Gajapati district has recorded the least pass percentage of 43 per cent.

Toppers

Arts: Kasmiri Khatun (Psychology Honours), Betnoti College

Commerce: Rajkishore Badaik (Accountancy Honours), Barbil College

Science: Manas Ranjan Barik (Zoology Honours), Betnoti College

NOU Odisha +3 results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha also declared the results of Plus II Science examinations on May 19. The result of Class 10 examination was declared on May 7, 2018. Over 76.23 per cent regular students cleared the examination successfully, however, for open school candidates, the pass percentage stood at 41.93. A total of 36 schools have registered zero result.

