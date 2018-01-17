Non-technical courses: Varsities to offer diploma, degree courses online

A new set of regulations, set to be introduced next month, will permit universities to offer diploma and degree courses in non-technical subjects online, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday. According to ministry sources, the new regulations are part of the government’s attempt to achieve its Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) target of 30 per cent by 2022.

When questioned about concerns over quality of such courses and student evaluation, Javadekar told reporters that the ministry was not looking to replace brick-and-mortar education and that only educational institutions with either a grade of A+ and A++ awarded by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council or a score of 3.26 and above will be permitted to offer online courses. As for student evaluation, the minister added that the method of conducting examinations will be on the lines of GMAT.

