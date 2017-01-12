Noida schools closed till January 15 due to cold weather

As the northern plains continued to reel under intense cold conditions, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate N P Singh today ordered closure of all schools from nursery to 12th standard till January 15.

District Inspector of School Munesh Kumar said all schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSC or UP Board in the district are included in the order. “All schools upto intermediate will remain closed till January 15,” he said.

As the dense fog continues to grip northern India, several train and flight services were affected on Wednesday morning due to fall in temperature.