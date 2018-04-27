Noida govt schools perform better than aided schools: NCERT Survey

According to the survey, Class 3 aided-school students performed better in mathematics than government school students. (Representational Image) According to the survey, Class 3 aided-school students performed better in mathematics than government school students. (Representational Image)

The average performance of students in government schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh was better than those in aided schools last year, a National Council of Educational Research And Training survey has found. The NCERT survey found that the average performance of students in government and aided schools in environment studies subject in Class 3 was 65.59 per cent and 65.53 per cent respectively.

For the same subject in Class 5, government school students outperformed aided school students by a margin of 25 per cent, it said. In language subject, the average performance of government school students for Class 3, 5 and 8 were 69.78 per cent, 68.21 per cent and 57.84 per cent respectively. The performance of students in aided schools for the same classes were 63.14 per cent, 50.94 per cent and 54.17 per cent.

According to the survey, Class 3 aided-school students performed better in mathematics than government school students. However, government school students performed remarkably well in Class 5 in the same subject, with a 20-per cent lead over aided-school students. In Class 8, their lead was close to 5 per cent. The Class 8 government school students had a similar 5-per cent lead in science subject.

Also, the survey found that overall boys performed better than girls in the district. Boys outperformed girls by a narrow margin in the three classes in language subject as well. The survey found that 74.76 per cent of Class 3 students could differentiate between a good touch and a bad touch.

“We are making efforts to improve the quality of education at government schools. Parents-teachers meetings have shown good response,” Bal Mukund Prasad, Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Gautam Buddha Nagar district, said.

