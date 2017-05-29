No tolerance for those involved in ragging incidents: Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar made the remarks at the launch of an anti-ragging mobile application which would help students file their complaints of ragging. Javadekar made the remarks at the launch of an anti-ragging mobile application which would help students file their complaints of ragging.

There would be no tolerance for those involved in any ragging incidents and such students would not be allowed to continue their education, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday. The Union minister made the remarks at the launch of an anti-ragging mobile application which would help students file their complaints of ragging.

“Those who are involved in ragging will not be tolerated and they will not be allowed to continue their education in that institution. At the same time they will be given severe penalty and punishment as per the law,” Javadekar said.

“As per my knowledge, in campuses a majority of senior students actually help guide their juniors and properly mentor them, but in a few cases ragging happens which needs to be completely eliminated.

“Physical or mental torture of a new student is ragging which we won’t allow, this is unacceptable and therefore, this app will become a handy tool for any student who goes through such experience,” he added.

The minister said earlier one had to visit the website for registering a complaint of ragging and “record shows that timely action was taken, which in turn had resulted in a decrease in such instances. But still this ill has to be eliminated completely”. The app will work on android system on which students can log in and register their complaints immediately. Accordingly all concerned would be informed and action would be taken.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now