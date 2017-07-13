No takers for engineering colleges in remote areas

There are 30 other such colleges in remote areas, where only 15 to 50 students were admitted against 200 to 500 seats. (Representational photo) There are 30 other such colleges in remote areas, where only 15 to 50 students were admitted against 200 to 500 seats. (Representational photo)

Shri Pandit Nathulalaji Vyas Technical Campus (SPNV), Wadhawan, in Surendranagar district and Shri Satsangi Saket Dham Group of Institutions, Vadasma, in Mahesana have 480 and 360 engineering seats for bachelors’ degree courses respectively, but only two takers each this year.

As many as 39 out of a total of 141 engineering colleges across the state, especially those in remote areas, are such where over 75 per cent seats are lying vacant after the first round of admissions, which got over on Wednesday.

G P Vadodaria. member-secretary of Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), suspects around 30,000 seats will remain vacant this year. Against over 70,000 engineering seats in the state, only 41,877 applications were received this year and of them a little over 39,000 were found eligible.

“This is a case of more supply than the demand,” he added.

Shri J M Sabva Institute of Engineering and Technology, Botad; Gujarat Institute of Technical Studies, Prantij, and Arrkedta Institute of Technology, Khedbrahma, have only five, six and seven takers respectively, while Om Institute of Technology, Shahera (Panchmahals); Sabar Institute of Technology for Girls, Tajpur (Sabarkantha) and Sanjaybhai Rajguru College of Engineering, Rajkot, scored a tad better with nine, 10 and 11 admissions in Bachelor of Engineering first year.

There are 30 other such colleges in remote areas, where only 15 to 50 students were admitted against 200 to 500 seats.

The candidates for admission to the technical and engineering colleges are allotted by the ACPC on the basis of students’ choices of institutes and merit based on their scores in the entrance examination.

According to sources, there are only 37 colleges — 16 government, three grant-in-aid and 18 self-financed — where 100 per seats have been filled up. There are 18 colleges where 75-99 per cent seats have been filled up while 22 institutes with 50-74 per cent seats being filled up. There are 39 colleges where less than 25 per cent seats have been filled up.

When contacted, SPNV principal Neal Shah refused to comment on the issue. Shri Satsangi Saket Dham principal Laxmikant Shah echoed, “I will not talk to the media.”

ACPC member-secretary Vadodaria, who is also the principal of government-run LD College of Engineering, said that the choice of colleges by students indicates they want to study in bigger cities or the one near their hometown. “They do not want to go to colleges located in interior areas. There may be various reasons, from better social life to other facilities in big cities,” he said.

Asked if the colleges in interior areas have any chance to get more students in the second round of admissions from July 17-27, he said there was no hope. “In fact, even the students allotted to these colleges may seek admission in bigger cities during reshuffling in the next round. Chances are that a large number of colleges may not get a single student after the second and final round for admissions,” pointed out Vadodaria.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App