No study material in 6 months: SOL students

Undergraduate students of the School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University, have alleged that they are yet to receive their printed study material, half-a-year into their course. Students say it will be difficult to sit for the annual exams in May-June 2018 since classes started just three weeks ago, and they still have no idea about their course or syllabus.

Earlier this month, postgraduate students of SOL were provided study material just a week prior to their exams. SOL Executive Director H C Pokhriyal said, “We will be giving out the study material December 26 onwards.”

