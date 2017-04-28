No spitting on campuses, AICTE directs engineering colleges

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), technical education regulator, today said the government’s Swachh Bharat campaign has received enormous support from all technical institutions, but spitting on campuses remains a concern. In a circular, it has directed all engineering, professional and technical institutions to involve voluntary groups such as the National Services Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) in enforcing the rule.

“The practice of spitting in the open is very much prevalent (on college campuses). One has to bring about a change in mindset by taking preventive steps to stop it. You are requested to involve volunteers of the NSS, NCC and other voluntary groups to take the campaign forward,” said AICTE.

AICTE has also announced that all engineering colleges who have not been maintaining the student-teacher ratio and not adhering to pay scales and teacher qualification will be subject to action due to violation of norms.

There are over 10,000 AICTE-approved institutions in the country, with an enrolment of about 20 lakh students.

For more education news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd