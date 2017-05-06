No political interference, keep youth wings out, recommends state panel

Student elections were banned after incidents of violence. Student elections were banned after incidents of violence.

A state committee headed by former North Maharashtra University Vice Chancellor R S Mali has recommended that political parties or affiliated unions should be kept away from student elections and not be allowed on campus. Student polls were held earlier in Maharashtra, and youth wings affiliated to political parties often fielded candidates. The elections were banned after repeated incidents of violence.

Political interference, and the possibility of return of violence on campus, was among the biggest concerns of principals and college managements, after the new Maharashtra Universities Act brought student elections back to the state. The state government had appointed a committee under Mali to formulate uniform statutes for all state universities that will contain, among other things, the eligibility criteria and procedure for conducting elections.

“Students should fight elections on their own merit and not as a member of any political outfit. If this occurs, such candidates should immediately be barred from the process,” was among the main recommendations of the panel. Speaking to The Indian Express, Mali said the recommendation was included after educationists expressed concern about the issue. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a meeting took place at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), where discussions were held on the recommendations.

“We have specifically recommended that students should contest elections as individuals, on their own merit. They will not be allowed to use the affiliation, flag or clout of any political party or other organisation they are affiliated to. This is to ensure peace on campus,” said Mali. Another recommendation is to restrict the maximum expenditure allowed per candidate. The committee has also recommended putting an age limit, of 25 years, on students who contest, as well as disallowing PhD candidates from contesting. Student elections are expected to take place by September.

Some restrictions, based on the merit of students, have also been recommended. In terms of eligibility, students who are repeaters or have a ATKT will not be allowed to contest elections. “If they have cleared their ATKT subject in previous years and they don’t have backlogs in the current year, they can contest the election. We have sent the recommendations for consideration to the state government, who will take a final call now,” said Mali.

Academicians welcomed the recommendation by the committee — about keeping political parties or affiliated unions away — saying it was a much-needed one. “In recent times, we have seen members of student wings of political parties enroll in post-graduate courses. Most of them are in their 30s and are full-time activists. Their aim is not academics, it is merely to be eligible for student elections. That’s why this recommendation is important,” said a senior professor at SPPU.

