No plans to replace UGC, AICTE with single regulator: HRD Minister

Minister of State for HRD, Mahendra Nath Pandey Minister of State for HRD, Mahendra Nath Pandey

The Minister of State for Human Resource Development Mahendra Nath Pandey today said that the government is not planning to merge the UGC and the AICTE into a single higher education regulator at present

“No such proposal is under consideration at present, to merge the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) into a single higher education regulator,” said the Minister in a written response in the Rajya Sabha.

However, some recent reports suggested that the government is planning to scrap the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education. Some HRD officials said they’ll introduce a common regulator which will be called Higher Education Empowerment Regulation Agency (HEERA). The aim for this replacement is to eliminate overlaps in the jurisdiction and remove irrelevant regulatory provisions.

The HRD Minister also informed that the idea of establishing a single regulator for higher education has been proposed by various committees.

“While the National Knowledge Commission (2006) recommended an independent regulatory authority for higher education, the Committee on Renovation and Rejuvenation of Higher Education (2009) advocated an apex regulatory body by converging multiple regulatory agencies in the field of higher education.

“The UGC Review Committee in 2014 had also recommended that the commission should be replaced by an apex institution titled National Higher Education Authority,” Pandey said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd