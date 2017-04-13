No one in favour of fee hike, says Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of Panjab University

Panjab University Panjab University

Additional Solicitor General of India and Senate member of Panjab University, Satya Pal Jain, on Wednesday said nobody was in favour of the fee enhancement and everyone including the students should express themselves peacefully to help solve the financial crunch situation of the university.

“I am confident that we will come out of this situation. Everyone is attempting to solve the problem and no one is in favor of the fee hike. Even the fee enhancement does not fetch more than two, three, or four crores in income,” Jain told the media after meeting Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University a day after violence over fee hike broke out on campus. “This is a special situation, and everyone should put in efforts to come out of it.”

Jain said the student unions have their right to protest and express themselves but should not resort to violence as it diverts from the main motive of the protest. “The students should ensure that no such element enters in their protest whose motive is to create unrest in universities,” he said. “It is possible that some people in JNU or other universities want to harm the atmosphere in universities but I request everyone to peacefully find solution to the fund crunch and free enhancement,” he replied when asked about the rise in campus violence in the country.

Commenting on the sedition charge that had been slapped against the arrested students of Panjab University, Jain said the charge has been dropped and the matter should end there. “It will be found how it happened but I am happy that the sedition charge has been taken back,” he said.

Besides being a PU Senate member, Jain also represents the union government in Punjab and Haryana High Court in the suo motu cognisance proceedings initiated by the court on PU’s financial crisis.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now