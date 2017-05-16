No more teacher training institutes, BEd colleges to be checked for quality: HRD Minister Javadekar

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said that 2017 will be a “zero year” for new colleges in the field and existing colleges will undergo an audit for quality. Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said that 2017 will be a “zero year” for new colleges in the field and existing colleges will undergo an audit for quality.

The Centre has barred the creation of new BEd colleges due to concerns over the dropping standards teacher training institutions in the country.

“We have asked for quality affidavits and so far only 7,000 of them have submitted. We have also issued show-cause notices to nearly 4,000 BEd colleges,” said the HRD minister expressing his worry about BEd colleges which are offering degrees within a day in return for money. He vowed to curb such “fly by night” operations by teacher training institutes.

“With the enhanced focus on the teacher training, all this need to be stopped. So it was decided no new BEd colleges will open in the country,” he said, adding that the government will look into Bachelor of Education (BEd) and Diploma in Education (DEd) courses with a plan to increase the practical component.

Javadekar said that the practicals will be conducted and improved in teacher training modules with added practice in government schools. Teachers would be kept under observation during these sessions and students will also relay feedback, he said.

