No money to fill vacant posts in Punjab’s colleges, says Minister for School and Higher Education

Punjab’s Minister for School and Higher Education Aruna Chaudhary Tuesday said the Congress government was facing a financial crisis and that there was no money at present to fill vacant posts of teachers in the state’s colleges. Speaking at the convocation of SCD Government College at Ludhiana, she said, “We also want to fill vacant posts in colleges at the earliest but the government is facing a financial crisis. There is no money. The previous SAD-BJP government has left the state’s finances in a complete mess. So we won’t be able to fill the posts immediately.” According to the Punjab and Chandigarh Colleges Teachers Union, more than 3,000 posts are vacant in government and government-aided colleges due to which ad-hoc culture is on the rise leading to decline in quality of education and teaching. Chaudhary added on the lines of fee regulatory committee formed by government for private schools, there will be similar committee for colleges as well. “We are working on similar fee regulation for colleges,” she said. Asked about implementation of rules by private schools she said, “Hefty fines would be imposed on the managements of such schools,” she said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now