No fresh anti-NEET agitation, Tamil Nadu government told Supreme Court

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday told the Supreme Court that there were no fresh anti-NEET agitations in the state after it was banned by the apex court on September 8.

National Eligibility Entrance Test was made mandatory last year and Tamil Nadu has been demanding its expulsion since then. On September 1, 17-year-old medical aspirant Anitha committed suicide, a week after Supreme Court ruled that medical college admissions in the state will be based on the national admission test.

Since then, there has been a massive protest by the students to roll back the decision.

The Attorney General KK Venugopal told the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that following the directions of the top court’s banning all anti-NEET protests, the Chief Secretary of the state asked all the District Collectors to immediately comply with the top court’s order.

The AG told the court that “there were no reports from the district authorities about any fresh anti-NEET agitation. As AG made his submission, the bench asked the Tamil Nadu government to file an affidavit to that affect”.

The court directed the next hearing of the matter on October 8.

Hearing a plea, the apex court had on September 8 banned all anti-NEET agitations in the state. The petitioner also submitted that normal life of citizens was gravely affected due to the ongoing protests on the issue in the state.

