No DU college gets top grade in national-level assessment

Not a single Delhi University college has managed to secure the top grade from the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC).

DU’s top ranking college is Shri Ram College of Commerce with a score of 3.65 and the A+ grade. Lady Shri Ram College for Women came second with 3.61 and Hindu College was third with 3.60. The top grade, A++, is given to institutions that score between 3.76 and 4.

The biggest surprise was St Stephen’s College, which came 12th. It scored 3.21 and was after Acharya Narendra Dev College, Kamala Nehru College and IP College for Women. NAAC accreditation has become mandatory for all education institutions in the country. The scores and rankings given are valid for five years.

Delhi University made accreditation mandatory in 2014 following protests from several quarters, including teachers and principals, who felt it was unfair for all colleges to be judged on the same parameters irrespective of the space they are allotted, their experience, funding and scope for improving infrastructure.

Teachers of institutions that have not scored well are worried that their funding might now be impacted.

“That was the reason we were against accreditation since the beginning. If colleges that don’t score well will get less funding, how will they improve?” said a teacher at St Stephen’s College. Teachers at SRCC and LSR, however, said they had come through on most NAAC criteria and had worked very hard to prepare transparent reports and presentations.