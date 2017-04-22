No DJs, loud music at freshers’ parties, farewells: Ramjas College

The notice has enraged students and teachers alike. The notice has enraged students and teachers alike.

There will be no DJs or music streamed through speakers at freshers’ welcome parties, farewells or other functions. All functions must also end by 4 pm, and at least two teachers, one of whom should “preferably” be a woman, must be present till the function ends.

This is the diktat of the acting principal of Delhi University’s Ramjas College. In a notice issued on Thursday, the acting principal, PC Tulsian, said students would have to take permission before holding any function and the request for permission was to be accompanied by a recommendation of a teacher of the department concerned. The Indian Express has a copy of the order.

The principal said that the notice was passed to make sure there was no noise pollution and that there were no ‘complaints’.

“It is appalling what the students do. We have received many complaints in the past. I will not go into the details but there have been instances where people have complained of misbehaviour. Why are DJs or loud music needed? This is a college, not a club. Even I was a student of this college. We didn’t need to make noise to throw farewell parties. People have to maintain decorum. Also, examinations are starting soon and there should be no noise. Students in hostels need peace and quiet to study. Practical exams have already started and theory exams will start on May 9,” Tulsian said.

“This is bizarre! Why can’t we play music during our functions? And why must a function end by 4 pm? These rules make no sense for college students. The college itself uses speakers for the functions it holds. Why should the students not be allowed? If the music is too loud or disturbing anyone, the authorities can always tell us to lower the volume. But why the blanket ban?” said a student, who did not want to be named.

Teachers, too, said the clauses about the mandatory presence of teachers, recommendation letters and music are excessive and regressive. “The rules are regressive. Students should be able to hold functions in their own college. Why is the presence of teachers necessary? The notice smacks of unnecessary moral policing,” said a teacher on condition of anonymity.

