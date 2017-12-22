No de-linking of MPhil and PhD in JNU

On Thursday, a notice put by the Director, admissions, said: “This is for the information of all that terms and conditions related to admission for Mphil/PhD programmes of JNU will be as per the prospectus.” On Thursday, a notice put by the Director, admissions, said: “This is for the information of all that terms and conditions related to admission for Mphil/PhD programmes of JNU will be as per the prospectus.”

There will be no de-linking of the MPhil and PhD programme at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and admissions will be conducted according to what is stated in the prospectus, the university said on Thursday. This decision comes after students filed a plea against the move in the Delhi High Court, following which the university changed its stand.

On Thursday, a notice put by the Director, admissions, said: “This is for the information of all that terms and conditions related to admission for Mphil/PhD programmes of JNU will be as per the prospectus.”

On January 13, students who had applied for the integrated MPhil/PhD programme discovered that the administration had decided to scrap the integrated course, and was considering their admission to the MPhil programme only. The declaration was made in admit cards provided to students for the entrance exams, scheduled from December 23-27.

JNU has an integrated MPhil/PhD programme, which meant students were only expected to sit for an entrance exam at the MPhil stage. Once their MPhil was over, they would continue to be considered as students, avail hostel facilities and be given provisional admission to PhD. They would automatically get promoted to PhD if they secured a certain CGPA score.

The de-linking meant students would have to once again sit for an entrance examination for admission to the PhD programme — a move opposed by students and teachers.

The administration had said the MPhil programme would be a “terminal degree programme” as per the decision taken during the 144th Academic Council meeting on December 1.

