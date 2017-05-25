No clarity on CBSE results, stress levels increase

Eighteen-year-old Apoorv wants to go abroad and pursue his graduation. He has applied to universities in the United States and Canada. His application has been accepted but everyone has the same thing to say: The admission is subject to his board result. With no clarity on when the CBSE Class XII results will be declared, Apoorv does not know what lies in store for him.

This uncertainty comes after the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday that the board has to continue with the moderation policy, followed by the board after the evaluation process is completed, wherein marks are adjusted analysing the difficulty level of the papers in different regions and the overall result.

Apoorv’s mother, a Delhi University professor, said, “It concerns the future of so many youngsters, so such goof-ups should not have been there. These things are just adding up to the stress. Now we don’t know whether the board will abide by the court order. My only concern is that in all this, students’ marks should not be affected.”

On when the results could be declared, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said, “There is no information on it now. We request everyone to wait till Thursday.”

Last year, the results were out on May 21.

Not just students who want to study abroad are affected, even those who wish to apply to premier state and private institutes across the country are worried.

Ramesh Sharma, a parent who has picked up forms of private universities in Delhi-NCR for his daughter, said, “We don’t know which state boards will follow this moderation. It is difficult to say what DU cut-offs would be like, so I couldn’t take a chance and had to apply to other places. All this very strenuous,” he said.

