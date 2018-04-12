NMIMS NPAT 2018 exams 2018: Check eligibility criteria, exam details, application details here

NPAT 2018: The candidates can apply latest by April 21 through the official website, npat.in NPAT 2018: The candidates can apply latest by April 21 through the official website, npat.in

The NPAT 2018 examinations is scheduled to be conducted on May 12 and 13 at various centres across 32 cities in the country. The examination is to be conducted for various undergraduate engineering, science, MBA courses. The candidates can apply latest by April 21 through the official website — npat.in and the last date of editing the form is April 21.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification

Undergraduate degree programs:

The candidates should clear the (10+2) examinations with Science, Commerce for various courses.

Integrated degree programs

The candidates need to hold Bachelor’s degree

Courses offered

Undergraduate Degree Programs:

B.Tech. B.Sc. Economics B.Com.(Hons.) B.Sc. Finance BBA B.Des.

Integrated Degree Programs

MBA Tech. (B.Tech. + MBA Tech.) MBA Pharma Tech (B.Pharm + MBA)

Courses offered at various campuses

Mumbai Campus – All the programs

Shirpur Campus – B.Tech., MBA (Tech.) and MBA (Pharma Tech)

Bengaluru Campus – BBA, B.Sc. Finance and B.Sc. Economics

Indore Campus – BBA, MBA Tech.

Navi Mumbai Campus – BBA, MBA Tech.

NPAT 2018: How to apply?

Steps to apply online:

Step 1: Click on register

Step 2- Create your account with your mail id.

Step 3- For creation of account, your 10th roll number is required

Step 4- Go to your email account and verify

Step 4- Login with your email account to complete the application process

Step 5- Once your registration process completed, keep a print out of it for further reference.

Read | Top universities in India

Application fee:

The candidates have to pay application fee online. For details on application fee, please visit the official website, npat.in.

NPAT 2018: Admit card/ Hall Ticket:

The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, npat.in, once the admit card will be available.

Steps to download admit card/ hall ticket

-Visit the official website, npat.in

– Click on download admit card

-In the new window, enter your required details

-The admit card will appear on the website

-Download it and take a print out for further reference.

Important dates:

Last date for online registration: April 28

Last date for editing form: April 21

Dates for examinations: May 12, May 13, 2018

About NPAT

The examination is conducted every year for admission to undergraduate degree and integrated degree programs. offered by constituent schools of SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies at Mumbai, Shirpur, Bengaluru, Indore and Navi Mumbai Campuses.

