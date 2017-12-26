NMAT by GMAC sees 7% increase in registration, 40% women candidates

Opening of 58 NMAT by GMAC test centres in 44 cities in India and 4 international cities Opening of 58 NMAT by GMAC test centres in 44 cities in India and 4 international cities

This year, NMAT by GMAC exam witnessed 7 per cent growth in registrations over 2016. A total registration closed at 88,454 in 2017 compared to 82,928 last year. Moreover, 40 per cent women and 47 per cent non-engineering candidates registered for the entrance exam in 2017”.

The registration window for the exam was open from July 4 till October 14, 2017. In a release, they exam conducting body said since NMAT taken over by GMAC, several unique new features have been added to the exam. Features like multiple login methods, additional payment options, new international and regional test centres have all aided candidates to opt for the NMAT by GMAC exam to achieve the career of their dreams.

Vikram Shah, Director – Product Management, GMAC said, “In the past 3 years, GMAC has strived to enhance the test-taking experience of the candidates and continued the efforts to help NMAT by GMAC accepting schools attract the right talent in their classrooms. In 2017, we have expanded the NMAT by GMAC test centre network by 100 per cent from 24 cities to 48 cities and additionally opened testing internationally in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. We believe that the additional benefits offered to candidates on the official prep have boosted candidate’s confidence.”

The launch of new test prep material along with the opening of 58 NMAT by GMAC test centres in 44 cities in India and 4 international cities have increased the accessibility of the exam to the candidates.

GMAC acquired ownership of the exam from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in March 2015 and had rebranded it as NMAT by GMAC. Conducted by GMAC, the NMAT by GMAC™ exam is accepted by 18 leading institutions in India. These are:

1) SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad;

2) Xavier University, Bhubaneswar;

3)MISB Bocconi, Mumbai;

4) ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad and other locations;

5) Alliance University, Bangalore

6) BSE Institute Limited;

7) Amity University, Delhi NCR;

8) Thapar School of Management, Chandigarh;

9) SRM University, Chennai, Delhi NCR Sonipat;

10) Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida;

11) University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun;

12) Woxsen School of Business Management, Hyderabad;

12) BML Munjal University, Delhi;

14) VIT University, Vellore;

15) ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai;

16) Mody University, Rajasthan;

17) GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam;

18) Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University, Hyderabad.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd