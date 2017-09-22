NMAT by GMAC 2017: Follow these tips and strategy to boost your score

NMAT doesn’t test your ability to solve the toughest questions, it only tests your ability to maximise your score in the given time NMAT doesn’t test your ability to solve the toughest questions, it only tests your ability to maximise your score in the given time

NMAT is conducted for admission into various MBA program in top B schools including Narsee Monjee. The exam is highly competitive in nature, therefore, it becomes important to prepare laboriously to fetch good marks.

Before starting with NMAT preparation, it is important to know its exam pattern. NMAT comprises 3 sections – Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Logical Reasoning with Quant being the most difficult one. The questions are tricky as well as time-consuming. As there are 120 questions to be covered in 120 minutes, it is of paramount importance that one should have a concrete plan to score well in this exam.

The difficulty level of the examination ranges from easy to difficult but one must possess time management skills to clear the cutoffs. Not only the cutoffs but also one must take care to clear the sectional cutoffs.

Here we are providing you with some of the important topics, preparation tips & strategies and most reliable online sources to study in a best possible way that would help you in preparing well for NMAT 2017.

NMAT: Important topics

This will help you understand which section carries the maximum marks and will help you to give more time to those topics. Below mentioned are the key topics which are of foremost importance:

Quantitative Aptitude

Key topics to cover in Quants section are algebra, arithmetic, averages, geometry, modern mathematics, number system, percentage, profit and loss, ratio and proportion, time and work.

Verbal ability

The most important topic in this section is reading comprehension and other topics are mentioned in the picture below:

Logical reasoning

This section includes the question from – arrangements, assumption based questions, blood relations, coding-decoding, puzzles, sequences & series and strengthening & weakening.

General preparation tips to ace NMAT

NMAT is a time-based test and therefore one must focus on the time management methods. The following tips and strategies to master NMAT.

Follow NMAT exam pattern and syllabus: Because without having prior knowledge about these you cannot prepare in the best way.

Prepare with a plan: Most important thing before starting your preparation should be to have a proper plan, that is, time allotted to each section in a day and what to cover on that day.

Daily preparation schedule

Reading Comprehension & Vocabulary: 30 minutes

Quantitative Ability: 1 hour (60 minutes)

Logical Reasoning: 45 minutes

Start from the basics: Complex formulae are not required because questions range from easy to moderate, therefore, grasping the simpler formulas. Their application with some tricks and techniques is enough to score well.

Evaluate your performance: Concentrate on your weaker areas/ section and try to focus more on them because what matters, in the end, is clearing the sectional cut off.

Practice mock tests and monitor the time consumed: After solving the practice papers/ mock tests make sure to check your time every time and try to reduce the time and solve as many questions as you can in a limited time frame.

Follow good English newspaper: Reading the newspaper will not only increase your vocabulary and reading speed, but will also sharpen your awareness.

Give equal importance to each section: Focus on each section because the low cut off in any section can lead to disqualification.

NMAT: Section-wise preparation tips and strategies

We would re-iterate focus on building your basics and concepts, practice all the complex and advanced questions only when you have an ample amount of time in your hands. NMAT doesn’t test your ability to solve the toughest questions, it only tests your ability to maximise your score in the given time. Also, analyse your speed as well by using a timer and try to improve the other time.

Section wise Important tips are mentioned below:

Language skills

There is a total of 32 questions in Language Skills with the time duration of 22 minutes, giving the examinees 40 seconds for answering each question. Although 11 – 12 questions are based on vocabulary, which only takes around 12-14 seconds to solve.

The section mainly tests the vocabulary, grammar and comprehension, which can be improved by reading editorial sections of newspapers, articles and magazines.

Questions that concentrate on analogies, synonyms and antonyms can easily be tackled by referring to an authentic word list which gives usage and meaning of the words.

To do well in this section, candidates must study propositions, rules of grammar and sentence correction, etc. For that, you can also look at various YouTube videos for a detailed explanation. Do & don’ts are explained in a proper way.

Quantitative skills

The section comprises 48 questions with a time frame of 60 minutes, which gives one 75 seconds for each question.

This section concentrates on Mathematics especially on the following topics– Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, and Modern Mathematics.

Participants must familiarise and brush up on the basic concepts of fundamental properties, formulae and number operations, such as- odd even, prime numbers, LCM and HCF, etc.

Mental calculations must be proficient

Familiarity with multiplication tables, squares, cubes, etc. are helpful and saved the much precious time.

For the examinees who are uneasy with this section must concentrate on Numbers, Arithmetic, Algebra, Data Sufficiency and Data Interpretation.

Logical reasoning

Logical Reasoning has 40 questions and the time given to attempt these questions is 38 minutes. This gives roughly one minute to solve each question.

It tests the analytical and verbal reasoning of the candidate.

One must never assume or use any information that is not given in the question and just focus on the factual information provided.

Examinees must pay special attention to words like ‘all’, ’some’, ’none’, ‘other than’, ‘only’, ‘unless’, etc. as they can completely change the meaning of the questions asked.

The article is authored by Raveena Kapoor from Collegedunia.com

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd