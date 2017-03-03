NLU Delhi admissions 2017: AILET to be held on May 7, check here

NLU Delhi admissions 2017: The new academic term will commence in August 2017. NLU Delhi admissions 2017: The new academic term will commence in August 2017.

NLU Delhi admissions 2017: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has begun its admission process for the academic session of 2017-18. The University has announced that the applications are available for admission into BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes. The new academic term will commence in August 2017.

The admissions for each of these programmes will be done through the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET). The entrance exams will be held on May 7, 2017 at centres in Ahmedabad (Gandhinagar), Amritsar, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, and Varanasi. Candidates can apply for AILET from the official website.

Important dates:

Last date to submit application: April 7, 2017

Admit cards available from: April 14, 2017

AILET exam date: May 7, 2017

Exam fees:

General category: Rs 3,000

Reserved categories: Rs 1,000

BPL SC/ST: No fee

Eligibility:

BA LLB

– You should have passed Senior Secondary School Examination (10+2 System) or an equivalent exam with at least 50 per cent marks.

– You should below 20 years in age (22 years for reserved categories).

LLM

– You should have an LLB or an equivalent law degree with at least 55 per cent marks (50 per cent for reserved categories). You are also eligible if you are appearing for these examinations in April/May 2017.

PhD

– You should have an LLM degree with 55 per cent marks or its equivalent (50 per cent for reserved categories).

Steps to apply for NLU:

– Go to the official NLU website (nludelhi.ac.in).

– Click on the tab for “AILET Admissions 2017”.

– Click on “Online Application Form” under the “Admission Notice”.

– Create an account or sign in.

– Fill in the details required in the fields provided.

– Click on “Submit”.

– Take a print out of the application for further reference.

