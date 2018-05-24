NLU AILET result 2018 declared, check at nludelhi.ac.in

NLU AILET result 2018: The students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, nludelhi.ac.in. NLU AILET result 2018: The students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, nludelhi.ac.in.

NLU AILET result 2018: The National Law University (NLU, Delhi) has declared the results for the All India Law Entrance Test – 2018 (AILET-2018). The students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, nludelhi.ac.in. This year, the National Law University conducted the AILET test for admission to five-year integrated law programmes. The entrance exam was held on May 7, 2017 at centres in Ahmedabad (Gandhinagar), Amritsar, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, and Varanasi.

NLU AILET result 2018: How to check

Visit the official website, nludelhi.ac.in

Click on the result tab

Enter registration nimber, roll number

Results will be appeared on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

NLU AILET result 2018: Availability of seats

Only 73 seats are available of which 52 will be open for students from the general category, while 11 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes category, 5 seats for Scheduled Tribes category, 2 for Persons with Disabilities and 3 for Kashmiri Migrants. Moreover, there are 10 additional seats for foreign nationals. For the LLM programme, 20 seats are available annually.

