NLU AILET 2017 admit card to be released on April 22, check details here

AILET 2017: The entrance exam will be held in 21 cities across India AILET 2017: The entrance exam will be held in 21 cities across India

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will release the admit cards for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2017 on Aprill 22 at afternoon. The entrance exam for the admission in BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes will be held on May 7.

The new academic term will commence in August 2017.

Steps to download AILET 2017 admit card

Visit the official website of NLU – nludelhi.ac.in

On the homepage, enter on the AILET 2017

A new page will open, select the AILET 2017 admit card link

Enter the registration number and other details

The admit card will be displayed

Download and take a print out

Read | CLAT 2017: Tips to prepare for the exam

Exam subjects: For BA LLB include English, general knowledge (current affairs, general science, history, geography, economics, civics), legal aptitude, reasoning and elementary mathematics (numerical ability).

For LLM programme, the candidate should be well-versed with subjects like law of contracts, criminal law, law of torts, constitutional law and legal theory.

The entrance exams will be held at centres in Ahmedabad (Gandhinagar), Amritsar, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, and Varanasi.

For more education news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd