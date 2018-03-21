NLE will put undue stress on students from backward sections: Panel

Stating that National Licentiate examination (NLE) proposed in the National Medical Commission Bill would put “undue stress” on students, a parliamentary panel has recommended integrating it with the final year MBBS exam.

The recommendations were made by the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare in its report on the National Medical Commission Bill 2017, tabled in Parliament today.

“…the NLE will put undue stress on students, especially those who come from backward sections of the society and states, who cannot afford private guidance or tuitions for NLE and may not be able to crack the multiple choice questions (MCQs),” it observed.

The NMC bill proposes that any MBBS doctor, including a foreign graduate, has to take the licentiate exam in order to be eligible to practice medicine in India. As per the provision of the bill, a person who qualifies this exam shall be enrolled in the national register or state register. The committee also recommended that the final year MBBS exam be designed in a way that it took into consideration not only cognitive domain but also assessment of skills by having practical problems or case study type of questions as a major component, with a strong tilt towards primary healthcare requirements.

As per the observation made by the committee, unless the NLE was carefully designed, there was apprehension that a sizeable number of MBBS doctors who had passed their university-level examinations, might be debarred from practice on disqualifying NLE. This would not only undermine the sanctity of the examinations but also put an extra pressure on the system at a time when the country is already facing a shortage of doctors.

Other recommendations

— The licentiate examination should be integrated with the final year MBBS examination and be conducted at the state level. The committee chaired by MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, “The final MBBS examination should be of a common pattern within a particular state, initially due to the logistical constraints, and could be extended across the country as the system streamlines”.

— The panel, keeping in view the representative and federal character of the country also recommended that the total strength of the commission be increased from 25 to 29 members. It recommended that besides the chairperson, six should be ex officio members, nine elected by registered medical practitioners from among themselves, 10 should be from among the nominees of the states and UTs and three part-time members appointed from among those having special knowledge and professional experience.

— A medical appellate tribunal should be constituted, comprising a chairperson who should be a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court or a chief justice of a high court, and two other members, to have an appellate jurisdiction over the decisions taken by the commission.

— A foreign citizen, enrolled in his country as a medical practitioner in accordance with the law, may be permitted to practice medicine and surgery after qualifying the screening test meant for foreign medical graduates.

— Developing competency- based dynamic curriculum for addressing the needs of primary health services, community medicine and family medicine in accordance with provisions of the regulations made under this act.

The committee said the theoretical examination should be a common short-question based exam for all final professional students at a level commensurate with the current final professional theory exam. “The committee, therefore, recommends that the final year MBBS examination be considered as the licentiate examination,” the committee stated.

It was also taken into account that no specific data was available regarding availability of doctors, nurses and para-medical staff among others. Therefore, the committee recommended that the ethics and medical registration board keep an Aadhar-linked database of all medical graduates, including their employment status.

