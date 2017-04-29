NITs want govt to scrap fee concessions to students

The National Institutes of Technology (NITs) have joined the chorus against the government’s decision to exempt a large number of students from paying tuition fee after a hike of 79 per cent was implemented last year.

Taking the cue from IITs, the heads of NITs, too, have urged the HRD Ministry to scrap the large number of concessions introduced for special category students in 2016 along with the announcement to increase the annual fee for undergraduate courses from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh. The 32 institutes have also recommended that their fee should be the same as the IITs, that is Rs 2 lakh per year.

These suggestions were endorsed by the Standing Committee of NIT Council, which met last week. According to sources, the proposal will be tabled at the next meeting of the NIT Council, the apex coordination body for the 32 NITs. The Standing Committee advises the council on important matters and is currently headed by Geetha Bali, chairperson of Mualana Azad National Institute of Technology in Bhopal.

Last year, the HRD Ministry had agreed to a hike in tuition fee of both IITs and NITs on the condition that students belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and physically challenged category and candidates whose annual family income is less than Rs 1 lakh are entitled to a complete fee waiver. Further, students whose family income is between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per year were expected to pay just one-third of the fee and the remaining would have access to interest-fee loans.

On April 20, members of the Standing Committee said the concessions had defeated the purpose of the fee hike and instead led to a fall in revenue. “Many students are suspected to have produced fake income and caste certificates to avail the exemption, which has eventually brought down the annual revenue of the NITs by almost 25 per cent,” said a director and a member of the Standing Committee.

The NITs have suggested that the concession be scrapped and their fee be on par with the IITs.

