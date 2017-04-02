NITI Aayog for autonomy to scientific, research bodies

Government think tank NITI Aayog is preparing a Cabinet note on providing autonomy to science institutes so that they have a free hand in undertaking research and inducting experts at market salaries.

“NITI Aayog is preparing a final Cabinet note for providing autonomy and flexibility to science departments and research institutions,” a senior government official told PTI.

Top organisations such as Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be given more autonomy in academic, administrative and financial matters, he said.

“These institutions will also be able to take a call on faculty hiring (including foreign teachers), salaries etc,” the official added.

The proposal is aimed at providing adequate autonomy to them so that they can go in for high level research which, at times, may not show immediate result.

India spends about 1 per cent of its GDP on research and development.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had allocated Rs 37,435 crore in 2017-18 budget for scientific ministries.

Jaitley in his 2016-17 Budget speech had said that regulatory architecture will be provided to 10 public and 10 private institutions to emerge as world-class teaching and research bodies.

Higher Education Financing Agency will be set-up with initial capital base of Rs 1,000 crore, the minister had said.

