NIT Srinagar achieves 80% placement

Just like country’s other top engineering colleges, over 80 per cent students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar get placed every year by big companies. The 2016 unrest or clashes between students had no effect on the campus. Director NIT, Professor Rakesh Sehgal said students are getting enrolled in the same number as they used to get earlier.

“In NIT, students hail from different regions of the country where the situation is different from Kashmir but does not affect what is happening inside the campus. Students focus more on academics and less time is left for them to concentrate on other issues as they keep their mind busy”.

Sehgal said there are 12 different departments in the NIT and every year 550 undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph D students are enrolled in the institution. “For the students of J&K, there is 50 per cent home quota and this institution has more than 80 per cent placement,’’ he said adding that to get enrolled in any big company or an organisation they check whether students are eligible and must have cleared all the seven semester examinations with minimum grade points, between 6.50 to 7 per cent.

Director further said that Centre government has recently approved Rs 100 crores under Prime Minister Development Program for the improvement of hostel facilities, sports, and infrastructure. ‘’Under the Technical Education Quality Improvement Program Rs 15 crore will be spent for the exposure of students and teaching faculties and up gradation of other facilities.’’

However, he admitted that the condition of hostel facilities is not up to the mark and lacks sufficient accommodation. “Now that the Centre has approved funds, we are planning to construct mega hostel with a capacity to accommodate 4,028 students. But Land and Water Development Authority (LAWDA), that gives approval on such construction work, is yet to give nod,” he said.

Sehgal said that in the NIT Srinagar, the ration of teaching faculty is as per the old enrollment of students. “Since now we have got almost 4000 students, we will have an advertisement for the requirement of teaching faculty which will make teacher and student ratio as it is meant to be.’’

The campus was established more than five decades ago and officials are hopeful this institution will be among the top institutes in the coming years.

