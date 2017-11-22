NIT-Patna student bags Rs 39.5 lakh placement package

Medha Kumari had earlier bagged an annual pay package of Rs 8.75 lakh at another software company but believed she could do better. (Representational image) Medha Kumari had earlier bagged an annual pay package of Rs 8.75 lakh at another software company but believed she could do better. (Representational image)

Landing a good job is not an easy task, but marking one’s spot in the history of the National Institute of Technology Patna (NIT-P) as the student who has bagged the highest package during placements till date is a rarity. Medha Kumari, a computer science engineering student at NIT-P, has been offered an annual pay package of Rs 39.5 lakh from Adobe Systems India Private Limited, a software company as part of the 2017 placement drive.

The 20-year-old had, along with 40 of her peers, appeared for an online test conducted by Adobe on the institute’s campus, followed by a technical test and an interview, according to a report by TOI. The technical test and interview took place in Kolkata in the first week of October and Kumari was the only student to clear all rounds and secured a job.

“This is the highest pay package for an NIT-Patna student. Adobe has selected our student for the first time. The second highest package was offered by Amazon, in which five students were picked. Last year, six students were offered job by this e-commerce company with an annual pay package of Rs 27.5 lakh each,” said Samrat Mukherjee, training and placement in-charge at NIT-P.

Kumari had earlier bagged an annual pay package of Rs 8.75 lakh at another software company but believed she could do better.

“Since I was expecting better pay package, I started preparing for the placement once again and it worked. The interview was quite tough but I was confident,” said she.

Kumari’s father, Manoj Kumar Karak, works as a small trader while her mother, Benu Karak of Madhubani, is a homemaker. She will start working at the company from June 2018.

The student will be required to shift to Noida in order to work at the company’s headquarters. Her job profile includes handling of software development, implementation and coding.

“Of the 300 eligible students, 184 have been placed in various companies. We are hoping that the institute will achieve 100 per cent placement this season. The improvement is largely because of the students’ merit and the teachers’ contribution,” Mukherjee said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd