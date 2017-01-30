NISH to use NEET score for their BASLP courses

The admissions for 2017-18 open tentatively from last week of May. (Photo from official website) The admissions for 2017-18 open tentatively from last week of May. (Photo from official website)

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) will use National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scores for admission to the Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (BASLP) programme starting from the 2017-18 academic year.

The candidate’s rank list will be prepared on the basis of their NEET score.

NISH is an autonomous body under the Department of Social Justice, Government of Kerala, functioning since 1997 in Thiruvananthapuram. The institution focuses on identification, rehabilitation and education of individuals with communication disorders. It has pioneered the implementation of various programmes for the disabled, thereby improving the quality of their lives.

The course prepares professionals to work as audiologists and speech therapists.

Eligibility: The candidates applying for admission to BASLP should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a government recognised boardwith a minimum of 50 per cent marks. For SC/ST or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, pass mark alone will also be eligible.

The applicant/candidate should have studied physics, chemistry, biology with an optional of mathematics / computer science / statistics / electronics / psychology.

The admissions for 2017-18 open tentatively from last week of May.

NISH has been accredited as "Excellent Institution" by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) and has been running the BASLP course, approved by RCI, since 2002.

