NISH invites applications for diploma in Indian sign language and interpretation course

A teacher using sign language to teach her student. (Representational image) A teacher using sign language to teach her student. (Representational image)

National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) has invited applications from students with plus two qualifications for a one-year Diploma in Indian sign language and interpretation course.

The aspirants can fill the applications online through admissions@nish.ac.in on or before September 2. There are a total number of 15 seats in this course

As per an official release, preference will be given to graduates and those who are parents or siblings of deaf persons.

The course, affiliated to the Rehabilitation Council of India aims at generating professional interpreters. This would also be helpful to teachers of the deaf to develop their sign language skills.

The curriculum consists of theory and practical classes in sign language usage, cultural perspectives of the different approaches to deaf education and interpreting concepts and

issues. The candidates admitted to the course will be trained to have a professional communicative competence in sign language and ability to interpret at a professional level

in verbal languages and vice versa.

Those who apply for the course at NISH should have degree in any subject from any recognised university in India. The candidate should have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent of the aggregate (45 per cent in case of SC/ST candidates) in the plus two examination.

The candidate should have functional hands and hearing and should have verbal fluency in at least one language. For admission related queries, candidates can call at 0471-306- 6635.

