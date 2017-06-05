NISH admissions 2017: BSc, BCom, BFA applications open for deaf, hearing impaired students

NISH admissions 2017: The Institute will conduct a Degree Admission Competency Examination (DACE) clearing which, students will secure seats at the Institute. (source: nish.ac.in) NISH admissions 2017: The Institute will conduct a Degree Admission Competency Examination (DACE) clearing which, students will secure seats at the Institute. (source: nish.ac.in)

NISH admissions 2017: The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) has started the application process for undergraduate degree programs for the academic year of 2017-18. Candidates who are interested can apply to a course of their choice at the official website.

The application process is open for Bachelor of Computer Science (BSc CS), Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) courses for deaf and hearing impaired candidates for which Students need to have a class 12/Plus Two/Pre-degree from any nationally recognised institution to be eligible for the degree programmes at NISH. The last date to apply for the same is on June 20, 2017.

The Institute will conduct a Degree Admission Competency Examination (DACE) clearing which, students will secure seats at the Institute. The exam will contain questions on English, Mathematics and Logical ability. Students who opt for Fine Arts will need to appear for an aptitude test in drawing.

Aspirants can contact the admission help desk at 0471-3066635 or by mail at admissions@nish.ac.in.

Steps to apply for NISH degree courses for 2017-18:

– Go to the official website of NISH admissions (admissions.nish.ac.in).

– Select the course which you want to pursue.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Upload the necessary documents and submit this information.

– Save a copy of your application form for further reference.

