NIRF rankings: Miranda tops college ranking, Stephen’s 2nd

Of the 25 DU colleges that participated in the NIRF, as compared against 10 last year, 14 are in the top 25. Last year, eight DU colleges had made to the top 25. Of the 25 DU colleges that participated in the NIRF, as compared against 10 last year, 14 are in the top 25. Last year, eight DU colleges had made to the top 25.

WHILE more Delhi University colleges participated in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) this year as compared to last time, ranks of some popular colleges slipped, results show. For example, Shri Ram College of Commerce, which bagged the third rank last year, was this year placed in the seventh position. Bishop Heber College in Tamil Nadu bagged the third spot this year.

Similarly, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, which had bagged the fifth position last year, has been awarded the 14th position this year. Deen Dyal Upadhyaya College, which ranked ninth last year, is now at the 13th position. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, which bagged the seventh position last year, is now at the eighth position. Overall, the university has moved one step up to the seventh position this year. Two DU colleges bagged the first two ranks — Miranda House, followed by St Stephen’s College.

Of the 25 DU colleges that participated in the NIRF, as compared against 10 last year, 14 are in the top 25. Last year, eight DU colleges had made to the top 25.

After the results of the NIRF were declared, Pratibha Jolly, the principal of Miranda House, said they have been consistently working on the teaching-learning process. “We now have a large number of people coming from different parts of the country. Also, through use of technology, we are trying to tackle the lacuna in traditional curriculum.”

Most DU colleges, which have made it to the top 25, participated in the NIRF for the first time. Among the first timers are St Stephen’s College; Kirori Mal College, which ranked 20th; Hans Raj College, which bagged the 21st position; Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, which has been ranked 23rd; and Sri Venkateswara College and Dyal Singh, which have bagged the 24th and 25th ranks.

SRCC principal Simrit Kaur said, “It is important to understand these are relative rankings and not absolute. There may be some concerns with the parameters as well…”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App