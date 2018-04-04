NIRF rankings: Little change as IISc, IITs, JNU hold ranks in govt top-10 list

In overall category, besides IISc, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi occupied the fourth rank, followed by IIT Kharagpur and JNU. In overall category, besides IISc, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi occupied the fourth rank, followed by IIT Kharagpur and JNU.

Science and engineering education institutions dominated the national rankings released by the HRD Ministry on Tuesday, with Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, topping the list, followed by Madras and Bombay IITs. The third edition of the National Institute Ranking Framework saw marginal changes in the top-10 institutions in the overall ranking and engineering, management, college and university categories.

While IIT-Madras was adjudged the best engineering college, IIM-Ahmedabad was the top-ranked management institution. IISc topped the university category, Miranda House, Delhi, the college category, and AIIMS-Delhi the best medical institution.

NLSIU-Bengaluru was declared the best law school and IIT-Kharagpur took the top position for architecture.

This year, 3,954 institutions participated in the ranking, almost 800 more than last year. Participation by government institutions has been made mandatory, or else they could face cuts in budgeted funds, Higher Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam said on Tuesday. Their participation was optional until last year.

All institutions are assessed on parameters of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

In overall category, besides IISc, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi occupied the fourth rank, followed by IIT Kharagpur and JNU. Barring Anna University, Chennai, which broke into the club, and IIT Guwahati that dropped out, others in the overall top-10 list are the same.

In engineering, all seven old IITs occupied the top seven spots. The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai gained four positions from last year (rank 14) to enter the top-10.

Medicine was introduced as a new category this year. While AIIMS-Delhi emerged top, PGIMER-Chandigarh stood second and Christian Medical College third, followed by Kasturba Medical College in Tamil Nadu and KGMU, Lucknow.

Among colleges, St Stephen’s College (Delhi) was adjudged second, Bishop Heber College in Tamil Nadu stood third, Hindu College (Delhi) fourth, and Presidency College, Chennai, emerged fifth.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App