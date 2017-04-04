NIRF rankings 2017: From Punjab, IIT-Ropar, PAU, GADVASU makes to top 100 in ‘overall’ category

Guru Nanak Dev University (Source: gndu.ac.in) Guru Nanak Dev University (Source: gndu.ac.in)

Five higher educational institutions from Punjab made it to the list of top-100 institutes in the country in ‘overall’ category as per rankings released by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Monday under its National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) introduced last year.

Indian Institute of Technology (Ropar) topped Punjab with overall rank of 32 followed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Ludhiana (40), The Indian Institutes of Science Education & Research, Mohali (52), Thapar University Patiala (75) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) Ludhiana (81). In list of top 100 universities in the country, PAU has been ranked 24, Thapar University 46, GADVASU 50 and Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar has been ranked 80. However, GNDU which has been ranked 80th in top-100 universities list has failed to enter top-100 ‘overall’ list.

Also, the state run Punjabi University, Patiala and Punjab Technical University (PTU) has failed to secure any rank either in overall or universities category. The privately owned Lovely Professional University (LPU), Jalandhar too has failed to secure any rank in NIRF rankings.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr AS Nanda, vice chancellor (GADVASU) said, “Ours is one of the youngest universities which came into existence just a little over decade back. I have a small team of some 160 scientists and we are already working on 88 research projects. We have kept a check on in-breeding with 40% of our faculty is foreign trained. Breaking into NIRF rankings is a huge achievement.” Dr BS Dhillon, vice chancellor PAU Ludhiana said, “We have improved a lot in past 4-5 years. We will aim better rank next year.”

In 2016, GNDU Amritsar was ranked 25th and PTU was at 54 in ‘universities’ category. IIT-Ropar has witnessed a fall in its ranking in ‘engineering’ category. Last year, it was ranked 9th while this year it is ranked 21 in ‘engineering’ category. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali (NIPER) and ISF Moga too have found place in top pharmacy institutes and have been ranked 2 and 21, respectively.

