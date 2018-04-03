NIRF Ranking 2018 LIVE UPDATES: IISc Bangalore tops the university category list, JNU ranks second

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018 will be released today, on April 3, by Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar. Every year, colleges and universities in the country are ranked according to a set criteria for different fields and courses. This year, rankings will be announced under nine categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law. The ranking is done on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
Three new categories introduced by the Ministry this year includes architecture, medical and law backgrounds. In ‘India Rankings 2017’, a total of 2995 educational institutions — both public and private —participated which was less than last year’s number (3,563). Last year, IISc Bangalore received the top university as well as overall best institute award.
This year, the government has come out with nine categories – adding law, architecture and medical in the existing list of universities, engineering colleges, pharmacy and best colleges. In NIRF, to promote research and development in the higher education, ‘Research and Professional Practices’ has been given the highest weightage of 40 per cent for ranking universities.
Among colleges, Delhi University’s Miranda House too has retained its first position while St Stephen’s is at number 2. The third position is bagged by Bishop Heber College.
List of top pharmacy institutes announced. NIPER, Mohali that has obtained rank 1 is followed by Jamia Hamdard, Delhi and Panjab University.
IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the best management institute. IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta have obtained the second and third rank, respectively.
The top 3 engineering institutes which figure in the list are IIT Madras, IIT Bombay and IIT Calcutta.
Names of top 3 institutions (university category) announced. IISc Bangalore tops the list followed by JNU and BHU.
Higher Education secretary, R Subrahmanyan, warns public institutions.
The ranking will be released anytime soon by the HRD Ministry.