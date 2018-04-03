NIRF Ranking 2018 LIVE UPDATES: IISc Bangalore tops the university category list, JNU ranks second

NIRF Ranking 2018: Every year, colleges and universities in the country are ranked according to a set criteria for different fields and courses. NIRF Ranking 2018: Every year, colleges and universities in the country are ranked according to a set criteria for different fields and courses.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018 will be released today, on April 3, by Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar. Every year, colleges and universities in the country are ranked according to a set criteria for different fields and courses. This year, rankings will be announced under nine categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law. The ranking is done on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Three new categories introduced by the Ministry this year includes architecture, medical and law backgrounds. In ‘India Rankings 2017’, a total of 2995 educational institutions — both public and private —participated which was less than last year’s number (3,563). Last year, IISc Bangalore received the top university as well as overall best institute award.

