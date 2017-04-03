NIRF ranking 2017: Top 25 universities in India; JNU, Jadavpur University in the top 10 list

JNU has grabbed number 2 position in NIRF 2017 JNU has grabbed number 2 position in NIRF 2017

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister has released the ‘India Ranking Report 2017’ today. In it’s second year, the government has introduced two new categories — the top 100 best colleges and best education institutes across all disciplines.

Started last year, this year too, the Ministry has given the list of the top universities, best management, engineering and pharmacy colleges. This indigenous ranking framework for higher education institutions is in response to global rankings in which Indian universities and colleges usually do not fare too well.

IISc has retained its number rank in the list of top universities in India. The Institute has also grabbed the top position in the overall educational institutes ranking. Union HRD Minister said, “Among Indian institutes, IISc has maintained its overall international ranking.”

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has climbed up to number 2 rank (last year it was number 3). This year, Jadavpur University, which is in the middle of controversy, has entered the top ranking list.

Here is the rank-wise list of top 10 universities in India

1) Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

2) Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

3) Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

4) Jawaharlal Centre For Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru

5) Jadavpur University

6) Anna University

7) University of Hyderabad

8) University of Delhi

9) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

10) Savitribai Phule Pune University

11) Aligarh Muslim University

12) Jamia Millia Islamia

13) Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani

14) Vellore Institute of Technology

15) Indian Agricultural Research Institute

16) Calcutta University

17) Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

18) Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal

19) Visva Bharati

20) Siksha`O` Anusandhan University

21) Homi Bhabha National Institute and Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research

23) Osmania University

24) Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

25) Institute of Chemical Technology

