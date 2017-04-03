NIRF ranking 2017: Top 25 pharmacy colleges in India

On Monday, the HRD ministry published the all india rankings for higher educational institutions with HRD minister Prakash Javadekar announcing that Jamia Hamdard was the best among all Pharmaceutical Institutions in India according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings this year.
The Delhi-based institution is closely followed by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali and the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani also ranked among the top ten, settling at the sixth rank.
Top 10 pharmaceutical institutions in India:
1. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
2. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
3. University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chandigarh
4. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
5. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad
6. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
7. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences
8. Poona College of Pharmacy, Erandwane, Pune
9. SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
10. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore
11. Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar
12. Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi
13. Annamalai University, Annamalainagar
14. Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research, New Delhi
15. Bombay College of Pharmacy, Mumbai
16. Nirma University, Ahmedabad
17. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ootacamund
18. Andhra University, Visakhapatnam
19. Sri Ramachandra University, Chennai
20. Banasthali Vidyapith, Banasthali
21. ISF College of Pharmacy, Moga
22. Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dibrugarh University
23. LM College of Pharmacy, Ahmedabad
24. YB Chavan College of Pharmacy, Aurangabad
25. Integral University, Lucknow
