NIRF ranking 2017: Top 25 pharmacy colleges in India

On Monday, the HRD ministry published the all india rankings for higher educational institutions with HRD minister Prakash Javadekar announcing that Jamia Hamdard was the best among all Pharmaceutical Institutions in India according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings this year.

The Delhi-based institution is closely followed by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali and the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani also ranked among the top ten, settling at the sixth rank.

Top 10 pharmaceutical institutions in India:

1. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

2. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

3. University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chandigarh

4. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

5. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

6. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

7. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences

8. Poona College of Pharmacy, Erandwane, Pune

9. SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

10. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

11. Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar

12. Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi

13. Annamalai University, Annamalainagar

14. Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research, New Delhi

15. Bombay College of Pharmacy, Mumbai

16. Nirma University, Ahmedabad

17. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ootacamund

18. Andhra University, Visakhapatnam

19. Sri Ramachandra University, Chennai

20. Banasthali Vidyapith, Banasthali

21. ISF College of Pharmacy, Moga

22. Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dibrugarh University

23. LM College of Pharmacy, Ahmedabad

24. YB Chavan College of Pharmacy, Aurangabad

25. Integral University, Lucknow

