NIRF ranking 2017: Top 25 management institutes, IIM Ahmedabad bags top rank

NIRF ranking 2017: IIM Banglore which had come on top last year is now in the second position. NIRF ranking 2017: IIM Banglore which had come on top last year is now in the second position.

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, has landed in the top position among Indian management institutes in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2017. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday announced the lists of the country’s top educational institutions.

IIM Banglore which had come on top last year is now in the second position. This year the top positions have mostly been bagged by six IIMs and three IITs across India. Closely following IIM Bangalore are IIMs of Kolkata, Lucknow and Kazhikode.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has been taken as the best among the IITs for management while IIT Kharagpur, which was not among the top 25 last year, made it to the list among the top 10. The Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur is the only private institution among the top ten.

Read | NIRF ranking 2017: IISc bags two top positions

Top 25 Management institutes

1. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

3. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

4. Indian Institutes of Management, Lucknow

5. Indian Institute of Management, Kazhikode

6. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

7. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

8. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

9. Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur

10. Indian Institute of Management, Indore

11. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

12. National Institute of Industria Engineering

13. Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchirapalli

14. Indian Institute of Management, Raipur

15. Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur

16. Management Development Institute

17. Vellore Institute of Technology

18. SP Jain Institute of Management and Research

19. Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak

20. Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur

21. Rajiv Gandhi Indian Institute of Management

22. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

23. Anna University, Chennai

24. Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

25. Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi

For more stories on India’s best universities, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd