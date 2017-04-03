NIRF ranking 2017: Top 25 best higher education institutes in India

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has on Monday released the national ranking for higher education institutions by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been marked as the best institute among all universities across india and within the common overall ranking.
In the overall list announced by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar seven of the top ten positions have been occupied by Insian Institutes of technology, with the the best being IIT Madras which had even taken the first rank among engineering colleges. Of the non-IIT institutes, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have also made it to the top ten.
Top 10 higher educational institutions in Common Overall Ranking
1. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
2. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
3. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
4. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
5. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
6. Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi
7. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
8. Indian Institute of Technology, Guauhati
9. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
10. Banaras Hindu University
11. Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru
12. Jadavpur University, Kolkata
13. Anna University, Chennai
14. University of Hyderabad
15. University of Delhi
16. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
17. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
18. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune
19. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
20. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
21. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
22. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
23. Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi
24. Indian Institute of Technology Indore
25. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
