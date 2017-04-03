NIRF ranking 2017: Top 25 best higher education institutes in India

NIRF ranking 2017: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have also made it to the top ten. NIRF ranking 2017: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have also made it to the top ten.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has on Monday released the national ranking for higher education institutions by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been marked as the best institute among all universities across india and within the common overall ranking.

In the overall list announced by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar seven of the top ten positions have been occupied by Insian Institutes of technology, with the the best being IIT Madras which had even taken the first rank among engineering colleges. Of the non-IIT institutes, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have also made it to the top ten.

Top 10 higher educational institutions in Common Overall Ranking

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

2. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

3. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

5. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

6. Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi

7. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

8. Indian Institute of Technology, Guauhati

9. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

10. Banaras Hindu University

11. Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru

12. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

13. Anna University, Chennai

14. University of Hyderabad

15. University of Delhi

16. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

17. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

18. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

19. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

20. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

21. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

22. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

23. Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi

24. Indian Institute of Technology Indore

25. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

