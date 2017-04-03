NIRF ranking 2017: JNU, Jadavpur got top rank not for Afzal Guru slogans but for good research, says Javadekar

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has retained the top position in the best university category Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has retained the top position in the best university category

Taking a jibe at protesters at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jadavpur University, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said these institutions got top positions in the India Ranking Report 2017 not because of Afzal Guru slogans but for the good research work done by the students.

Releasing the rankings, Javadekar said, “JNU and Jadavpur University have done some good work especially in the field of science and therefore bagged top positions.”

The HRD Minister released the India Rankings 2017 of National Institutional Ranking Framework in which JNU has gained second position (last year it was at number) while Jadavpur University has entered the top 10 list, holding number five position in the rankings.

This year too, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has retained the top position in the best university category and the newly introduced overall educational institutes in India category.

Besides, another category was introduced this year – best colleges in India. University of Delhi dominates the list with six of its colleges under top 10 category. Miranda House was ranked number 1 college. “Only those colleges have got position that have agreed to be part of it. St Stephens, Hindu College and other such colleges have not participated this year,” Prakash Javadekar said.

Unlike last year, this time the ranking was released under five broad categories — overall, colleges, universities, management, pharmacy and engineering.

In engineering, IIT has grabbed the top seven slots with IIT Madras at number one position for the second time while IIM Ahmedabad has taken the first position in the management category, leaving IIM Bangalore at number 2 position.

