NIRF ranking 2017: Top 25 engineering colleges in India

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for the top universities in India. Among the engineering institutions, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has bagged the top position.
IIT Madras took the top position among engineering institutes even in the 2016 NIRF ranking. Among the top 10 this year, there are eight IITs including IIT Bombay, Kharagpur, Delhi and Roorkee. The other non-IIT institutes among the top 10 are Anna University, Chennai and Jadavpur University Kolkata.
Top 10 Engineering institutes
1. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
2. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
3. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
4. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
5. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
6. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
7. Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
8. Anna University, Chennai
9. Jadavpur University, Kolkata
10. Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
11. National Institute of Technology, Titruchirapalli
12. National Insititute of Technology, Rourkela
13. Vellore Institute of Technology
14. Institute of Chemical Technology
15. Indian Institute of Technology, Indore
16. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
17. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
18. Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneshwar
19. Indian Institute of Technology, Patna
20. Jamia Millia Islamia
21. Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar
22. National Insititute of Technology, Surathkal
23. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
24. College of Engineering, Pune
25. Shanmugha Arts Science and Technology and Research Academy
