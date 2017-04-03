NIRF ranking 2017: Top 25 engineering colleges in India

NIRF ranking 2017: The other non-IIT institutes among the top 10 are Anna University, Chennai and Jadavpur University Kolkata NIRF ranking 2017: The other non-IIT institutes among the top 10 are Anna University, Chennai and Jadavpur University Kolkata

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for the top universities in India. Among the engineering institutions, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has bagged the top position.

IIT Madras took the top position among engineering institutes even in the 2016 NIRF ranking. Among the top 10 this year, there are eight IITs including IIT Bombay, Kharagpur, Delhi and Roorkee. The other non-IIT institutes among the top 10 are Anna University, Chennai and Jadavpur University Kolkata.

Top 10 Engineering institutes

1. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

2. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

3. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

4. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

5. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

6. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

7. Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

8. Anna University, Chennai

9. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

10. Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

11. National Institute of Technology, Titruchirapalli

12. National Insititute of Technology, Rourkela

13. Vellore Institute of Technology

14. Institute of Chemical Technology

15. Indian Institute of Technology, Indore

16. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

17. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur

18. Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneshwar

19. Indian Institute of Technology, Patna

20. Jamia Millia Islamia

21. Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar

22. National Insititute of Technology, Surathkal

23. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)

24. College of Engineering, Pune

25. Shanmugha Arts Science and Technology and Research Academy

