NIRF ranking 2017: IISc bags two top positions

The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for higher educational institutions in India on Monday. This time the Indian Institute of Science has bagged the first position among all colleges in India.

Jamia Hamdard took the lead among the pharmaceutical institutes while Miranda house stood at the top among all colleges in india. Among the engineering colleges, The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has once again bagged the first place. Among management institutes, IIM Ahmedabad had the highest ranking, beating IIM Bangalore.

Last year, IIT Madras, IIM Bangalore, IISc Bangalore and Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, took the top positions in the NIRF ranking. More than 3000 private and public institutions had participated in the ‘India Rankings 2016’.

Institutes are ranked by the National Bureau of Accreditation (NBA) based on their teaching and learning resources, graduation outcome, perception, outreach and inclusivity and research productivity. This year, the project has more than 800 new participants and some new categories will also be introduced in medicine and law.

Top 10 universities in Common Overall Ranking

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

2. Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai

3. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

5. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

6. Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi

7. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

8. Indian Institute of Technology, Guauhati

9. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

10. Banaras Hindu University

Top 10 universities among 100 universities

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

2. Jawahalal Nehru University, Delhi

3. Banaras Hindu University, Vasanasi

4. Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Research, Bengaluru

5. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

6. Anna University Chennai

7. University of Hyderabad, Telangana

8. University of Delhi

9. Amrita Vishwa Vidaypeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

10. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra

Top 10 Colleges in India

1. Miranda House, Delhi

2. Loyola College, Madras

3. Shri Ram College of Commerce, New Delhi

4. Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirapalli

5. Atama Ram Sanatan Dharma College, New Delhi

6. St Xavier’s College, Calcutta

7. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi

8. Dyal Singh College, New Delhi

9. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, New Delhi

10. Womens’ Christian College, Madras

Top 10 Engineering institutes

1. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

2. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

3. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

4. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

5. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

6. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

7. Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

8. Anna University, Chennai

9. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

10. Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

Top 10 Management institutes

1. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

3. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

4. Indian Institutes of Management, Lucknow

5. Indian Institute of Management, Kazhikode

6. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

7. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

8. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

9. Jamshedpur Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur

10. Indian Institute of Management, Indore

