NIRF 2018: HRD Ministry to announce national ranking today; new categories include best law, medical and architecture colleges

The Ministry has introduced more categories this year that includes architecture, medical and law backgrounds. (File photo) The Ministry has introduced more categories this year that includes architecture, medical and law backgrounds. (File photo)

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar will today release the India Rankings 2018 of National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF in New Delhi, Vigyan Bhawan. This year, rankings will be announced under nine categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.

The ranking is done on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Started in 2016, the framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India. In 2017, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore secured the top position in the best university category and the newly introduced overall educational institutes in India category.

IIT Madras was adjudged the best engineering college and University of Delhi dominates the list with six of its colleges under top 10 college category. Similarly, the IIMs occupied the top positions among management institutions.

The Ministry has introduced more categories this year that includes architecture, medical and law backgrounds. In ‘India Rankings 2017’, a total of 2995 educational institutions — both public and private —participated which was less than last year’s number (3,563).

Here is the list of top institutes of previous year

Top university: IISc Bangalore

Overall best institute: IISc Bangalore

Top engineering college: IIT Madras

Top management institute: IIM

Top pharmacy: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Top college: Miranda House

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd