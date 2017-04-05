NIRF 2017 rankings: Here’s why India’s top colleges are not on the list

The absence of reputed institutes like St Stephen’s, Hindu College and many others among the best in the list was surprising, however these colleges did not participate in this year’s rankings. (Express archive photo) The absence of reputed institutes like St Stephen’s, Hindu College and many others among the best in the list was surprising, however these colleges did not participate in this year’s rankings. (Express archive photo)

While six Delhi University colleges have made it to the top 10 best colleges list, the second edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has come out with some unexpected names in the best college category. In NIRF 2017, Delhi University’s “not-so-popular” colleges were ranked above LSR College for Women and Kolkata’s St Xavier’s.

The absence of reputed institutes like St Stephen’s, Hindu College and many others among the best in the list was surprising, however these colleges did not participate in this year’s rankings. Many principals have said that “due to lack of time” they have missed this year.

Kirori Mal college principal, Dinesh Khattar, said, “We would have loved to be part of the process but were busy with National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) inspection and the application needed a lot of homework. We will apply next year onwards.”

Read | NIRF 2017 ranking: Top colleges in India; Delhi University dominates ranking with 6 colleges

The HRD Minister has already announced that more autonomy and funds will be given to institutions that are ranking high. But unlike last year, the number of participants have gone down.

“We already have NAAC which is meant for assessing institutions of higher education. The HRD Ministry itself has constituted the committee. Then why do we need these rankings? Moreover private colleges are getting better rank over reputed colleges even if they don’t command great faculty. It is discouraging,” said a Delhi University professor.

Many academicians have pointed out that for a healthy competition it is important for prominent institutions to participate. “For a school student who will join college in an year or two, if he or she goes by the list, ARSD is the college to struggle for and Stephen’s will be a complete ‘no’. How misleading is that?” he added.

Read | NIRF ranking 2017: Top 25 best education institutes in India

HRD ministry officials attribute the lack of participation to stringent norms under the NIRF. “There are very stringent norms for those participating in the ranking. The institutions are required to submit an affidavit declaring infrastructure availability, developmental plans and much more.

“This could have been the reason behind lesser participation. Also there are not much institutions which have been maintaining the data sought by us for analysis under NIRF, so they may participate in coming years,” an HRD official said.

The institutes were broadly cover: Teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practices; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity; and perception. Delhi University’s Miranda House has been adjudged the best college in the country.

For more education news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd